Jerry Watson Thomas, 67, a resident of Greenville passed away Sept. 13, 2017. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 from Camellia City Baptist Church. Rev. Bob Paul officiated. Burial followed at Buckaloo Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Betty Thomas, and a brother, Jimmy Thomas. Survivors include: sons, Justin (Amanda) Thomas, Jason (Dara) Thomas, and Scott Thomas, all of Greenville;

sisters, Bonnie Croley, Greenville and Carol Brown, Millbrook; brother, Jeff Thomas, Greenville; grandchildren, Taylor Thomas, Kortney Sanders, and Tracey Sanders.

