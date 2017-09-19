McKenzie loses in a shutout

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers lost on the road to the Houston County Lions 55-0 this past Friday night.

After making the long the drive to the Dothan area, McKenzie never could get a footing due to turnovers. Three of those would result in scores by the Houston County.

The loss puts the Tigers at 1-3 overall and 1-1 in region play.

McKenzie head football coach Tony Norris indicated that overall mistakes by the team caused the landslide victory by the Lions.

Despite the shutout he intends to prepare his team to the best of his ability this week and hopes for a great week of practice. He told his players that they need to consider the next game against Florala just like a playoff because another region loss would put them in a hard position to come back from.

McKenzie will face, in another road game, region opponent Florala this Friday night. The Wildcats record is 1-2, but a strong win over the Red Level Tigers, 67-28, this past weekend is expected to give them renewed direction and focus.