Eagles fly over Warriors

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles spread their wings this past Friday night and cruised to an easy win over the Sparta Academy Warriors, 34-18.

Despite the Eagles missing a few players due to injuries, they took to Sparta’s field and then dominated the Warriors. By half-time the score was 34-6 in the favor of FDA.

Eagle quarterback Luke Taylor went 3 of 4 passing with two touchdowns and had a 47-yard touchdown run. Cade Mansmann rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries and had one touchdown on a 9-yard run.

Bryan Folds caught a 54-yard pass for a touchdown and Jason Little caught a touchdown pass for 36 yards. Baron Brack threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to William Luke Hendrick.

Standouts on defense for the Eagles were Torin Buntz who had seven tackles and Brian Folds who an interception.

FDA will face Lee-Scott at home this Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be the start of a tough three game stretch for the Eagles.