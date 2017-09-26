JAMES THOMAS HUNT

James Thomas “Tommy” Hunt, 59, a resident of Montgomery died at Jackson Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. The funeral service was held Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Minister Jack Cates and Minister Johnny Hobbie officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.

In his life, Tommy was blessed to call two men daddy. James Hunt, his father, passed away in Pensacola, Fla. when Tommy was a young boy. Throughout much of his childhood and adulthood, he was blessed to call James Hobbie his daddy. Both men taught him tremendous lessons about life and family.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Benita Hunt; step-son, Patrick Pate; step-daughter, Jessica Gallardo; mother, Betty Hobbie of Greenville; brother, Johnny (and Angela) Hobbie; nephews Joey and Andy Hobbie; niece Abby Hobbie all of Camden, Ark.; and a wealth of cousins.

Tommy was born on May 31, 1958. He was a proud member of Greenville High School’s Class of 1976. He received degrees from Troy University and Jones School of Law.

