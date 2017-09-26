Leon Earl Ealum, 79, a resident of Luverne passed away Sept. 19, 2017. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Thomas Ealum officiated. Burial followed in Sweet Home Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. Mr. Ealum was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Ealum.

Survivors include: daughters, Sherry House and Gail Henigan, both of Luverne; Kathy Walker, McKenzie; sons, Eric Ealum, Evergreen; Ricky Ealum, Mobile. Mr. Ealum also leaves behind nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held at 1 p.m. Friday until service time.

