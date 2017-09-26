Miss Alabama crowns Miss Camellia

Jessica Procter, Miss Alabama is pictured crowning Mikaylah Dugans, Miss Camellia 2017 on Sunday Sept. 17. The Miss Camellia Outstanding Teen Pageant will be held at the Ritz Theatre on Dec. 16 starting at 5 p.m. There is a $75 early registration until Oct. 20. Registration after Oct. 20 will be $100. Deadline to sign up is Dec. 1. This event is open to the first 25 participants. After, names will be placed on a standby list. Miss Camellia Outstanding Teen will compete in Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen on March 2-4, 2018. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)
You were just at our school and i just wanted to say YOU ARE AMAZING and so was was your speech. It was very inspirational and i intend to raise a lot of bottle caps. You are AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!