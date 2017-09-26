Nelson Reid Daughtry, 22, a resident of Georgiana died on Sept. 21, 2017. The funeral service was held Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Visitation was held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 25 at the funeral home. The family will have a private graveside burial at a later time. He was a 2013 graduate of Fort Dale Academy.

Mr. Daughtry was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Doris Forster and a nephew, William Cole Crawford.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, John (Freddie) Daughtry and Linda Sanders Daughtry; mother, Ann Forster; sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Lee Crawford; brother and sister-in law, John (Jack) F. and Malorie Daughtry II; paternal grandparents, Nelson and Nell Daughtry; maternal grandfather, Richard Forster; nephews,Heath Crawford, Robert (Bo) Crawford, John (Jackson) F. Daughtry III; nieces, Lilly Crawford and Deagan Daughtry and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Afield C/O Ken Kilpatrick P.O. Box 773, Greenville, AL 36037.

