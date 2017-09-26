Tigers win 28-13

BY CLAY BRANUM

Friday night’s away game for Greenville High showed the Tiger’s ability to recover from the previous week’s injuries and loss with them heading home with another win, 28-13 Tigers.

The game last week against the Charles Henderson Trojans left the Tigers without their starting quarter back and the first loss of the season. Hitting the road to Rehobeth with last week’s game still ringing behind them Greenville brandished their will to overcome.

Although Javion Posey was unable to get on the field, Jabez Sims stepped into the quarterback position with ease aiding the offense and passing for 112-yards. Bishop Riley and Jarvis Simpson both caught separate passes for touchdowns. Running back Arick Bogan led the ground game on offense with 24 carries for over 120 yards and two of the four touchdowns for Greenville.

Standing out in front of the defense for the Tiger’s game against the Rebels was linebacker Jeremiah Owens. Owens boasted 12 tackles against Rehobeth’s offense and deflected two passes. Lineman Isaiah Thorton had nine tackles with three of them pushing the Rebels for a loss.

The Tigers faced not having Posey receiving the snap in good fashion even though they were still haunted by a spell of penalties like last week’s home game.

This coming Friday’s home game against the Wetumpka Indians will prove a serious challenge for the Tigers with Wetumpka still yet being unbeaten. Come show your support for the Greenville High Tigers. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.