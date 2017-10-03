Local landowners learn about wild hog control

BY CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Imagine being a farmer waking up to the sound of birds singing and the sun has barely starts to creep into the sky. It is almost time for harvest season. Stepping off of the porch and around the house to the back to inspect the closest field, you find almost an entire acre of crops rutted up and demolished. Taking a closer look, you see a black wire haired rump with a curly tail that can be seen squealing its way back into the wood line. It's pigs; wild, feral pigs. On Sept. 28 guest speakers Chris Jaworoski and Jeff Thurmond held a workshop concerning "Feral Hog Management and Control". During this event the biology of feral pigs, as well as the established methods of trapping and removal of the animal and available resources were spoken about for the general public to gain knowledge on the impact these wild hogs are having on our environment and pockets.