LURLEEN MATHEWS EDWARDS

Lurene Mathews Edwards, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 25, 2017. A graveside service will be on Saturday Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Ashley Sutley officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announcing. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Edwards, her son Richard Edwards, and her parents Harvey and Verna Mathews.

Her survivors are her daughter Jennifer Mosley (Rickie), her grandchildren Jeffrey Mosley (Dana), Jonathan Mosley (Ashley), and Christopher Mosley. Her great grandchildren Connor Mosley, Landon Mount, Emily Mosley, Kinsley Mosley and Lauryn Mosley, a sister in law Betty Edwards and a brother-in-law Ervin Edwards.

Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.