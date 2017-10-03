McKenzie 35-0 over Jaguars

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers flexed their muscle this past Thursday night when they traveled to face the Barbour County Jaguars and won 35-0. Offensively, Elijah Presley carried the load and rushed for 215 yards on 26 carries and scored all five touchdowns for McKenzie. Defensively, the entire Tiger unit held the Jaguars to 86 yards with Daniel Gaston snatching two interceptions. In total, McKenzie collected six forced turnovers. McKenzie head coach Tony Norris said, “Our defense played really well tonight. Coach Coghlan and Coach Eniss did a great job of preparing our players for the game. The offense showed signs of improvement from last week. We just have to get better. The kids played hard and with a lot of effort. I am proud of that! Now we have to get better this week for Kinston”. The Kinston Bulldogs will travel to face the Tigers this Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. It is homecoming for McKenzie and Coach Norris said he expects his players to be focused and ready to to win.