Panthers win in overtime

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

It was a cat fight this past Friday night between the Georgiana Panthers and the St. Luke Wildcats, but the Panthers eventually claimed the win 38-30 in overtime. Though Georgiana seemed in control for most of the night and were driving for another score late in the game, a fumble recovery by St. Luke and their subsequent drive with a field goal sent the ball game into overtime. The score was 30-30. The Panthers were able to score first in overtime and then convert a two point conversion, making the score 38-30. Georgiana’s defense then stiffened and kept St. Luke from scoring, which gave the Panthers the win and a 6-0 record. Coach Powell said, “We played extremely hard all night and our effort allowed us to win the ball game. The experience of this game will help us in the future ballgames from the standpoint of knowing how to win a close game and what it takes to win a close game and the amount of effort that goes into winning against a good football team”. Offensive standouts for the Panthers were quarterback Jamichael Stallworth who went 18-27 passing and had 252 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 17 rushing carries for 72 yards. Backing him up were Jamarcus Sims who had five receptions for 76 yards and three touchdowns, Jecary Brewer who had three receptions and a touchdown, Christian Williams who had five receptions for 90 yards and Kyle Powell who had 19 rushing carries for 107 yards. On defense, Lecedric Haynes had 10 tackles, Decore Peterson was second with nine and Chris Mixon had seven, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a safety. Though Georgiana faces a beat up Red Level team this week for homecoming, Coach Powell hopes to keep his players focused and in the game. It is a region game and kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.