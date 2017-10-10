McKenzie Homecoming 2017

BY APRIL RICHEY

The Greenville Standard

All week long there has been hype in the air leading up to McKenzie Homecoming Friday Oct. 6, 2017. Each day had a different theme and to no surprise the entire school participated in one way or another. Monday – Moana Day, Tuesday – Future Career Day, Wednesday – Movie Day, Thursday – Throwback Decade Day with Friday being Jammin’ with the Blue and Gold.

McKenzie students lined up along Main Street to show support for the McKenzie Tigers. The Sophomore Class took the number one spot this year with their KISS the Bulldogs Goodbye float. Senior Class took a respective second place with their Mario Game themed Super Smash the Bulldogs float.

This was one of the largest Homecoming parades for McKenzie with a total of 42 entries. Floats, Autos, Motorcycles, ATV’s and several Clubs and Organizations all making their way down main street throwing candy and cheering on the MHS Tigers.

The McKenzie Tigers welcomed the Kinston Bulldogs to join in with the homecoming celebration. Both teams came onto the field ready to play some Friday night football. First quarter was a nail biter ending with 7-6 lead for the Bulldogs. The second quarter was not friendly to the Tigers with Kinston taking the leading 20-6 going into halftime.

The 2017 Homecoming Court took to the field for the crowning ceremony. Representing the Freshman Class was Miss Tyliah Curry and Miss Mikayla Blackburn. Sophomore Class representatives were Miss Shantavia Rudolph and Miss Kamryn Skipper.

Junior Class representatives were Miss Kami Shufford and Miss Kayla Trawick. Senior Class Homecoming Court representatives were Miss Nianee Atkins, Miss Savannah Shipp and Miss Camryn Reaves. Once all the beautiful ladies and their escorts all lined up, the crowd hushed as the 2017 Homecoming Queen was announced.

Congratulations to Miss Camryn Reaves! “Ever since I was a little girl, this has been something I have aspired to win. I have looked up to past Homecoming Queens, especially Angela Nixon. This was definitely one of the most important experiences I have ever had or wanted! If you really want something, then just go for it. You are the only person who can hold you back. You can get anything you want if you put your heart and mind to it.

“Good Luck to all the beautiful ladies in the years to come. This meant so much to me, because of all the support at McKenzie high school. I am so grateful for the friends I have that encourage me to be my best when others around me doubt me.” Stated Miss Reaves and she added, “Good Luck to Camryn as she will be following in her mother’s footsteps and attending the LBW Nursing program.”

The third quarter sounded and the game continued. It was back and forth as the points continue to add to the scoreboard. The Bulldogs kept the lead and finished the third quarter ahead 41–28.

The fourth quarter found no relief for the Tigers and the Bulldogs finish the game as the victors with a final score of 57–28.

The Tigers will spend this week working on correcting mistakes and preparing to take on their biggest rivals the Georgiana Panthers.

This will be the Battle of Eight Miles. This is McKenzie’s Iron Bowl game. Good Luck next week Tigers.