Queens for a day

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

It was Queens Day this past Saturday at Mt. Zion AME Chapel. Ladies from the church and the community enjoyed a day of being served by the men of the church and community. For this special occasion the ladies were not allowed to purchase food, help cook or prepare the food for serving. Another stipulation for the men is that the ladies are served first and the men must wait till the ladies all are seated and enjoying their dinner before they are allowed to serve themselves. The event started back in 2001 when Willie Earl Lewis, a member of Mt. Zion, approached the pastor and said he wanted to organize the men and have a day where they would show appreciation to the ladies for all they have done. The first event went well and they decided to host an annual event. Each year since then, on the first Saturday in October, Mt. Zion holds their Queens Day event and it has grown with each passing year. Lewis said that the crowd was smaller this year due to Hurricane Nate, but they have had 400 people in attendance in prior years. Reverend Doctor James Hall, the pastor, indicated they have people come from all over to attend the event including: Chicago, New York and Florida. Most of those from far away left Butler County but they come home for this event. Linda Hamilton, Butler County School Board member and Mt. Zion member, said of the event, “It is wonderful. It makes the women feel appreciated that the men would take out of their day to create the wonderful meal, but more importantly it is based on fellowship and it brings the whole community together.”