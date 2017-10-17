Billy Thomas Mitchell, 16, a resident of Greenville died Oct. 11, 2017 in an automobile accident. A Celebration of Life Service Was held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Oct. 13 from 6 until 8 p.m.

Survivors include: mother and step father, Crystal and Benjamin Ward, Greenville; father, Billy Thomas Mitchell, Jr., Tuscaloosa; sister, Katherine Bradley, Greenville; brothers: Chad Dobbs, Greenville and Joshua Wayne Mitchell, Tuscaloosa; grandparents, Ethel McCall and John McCall, both of Georgiana and Billy and Angelia Mitchell, Georgiana.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.