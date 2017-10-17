Foggy Morning wreck kills two

Two Butler County youth lives were claimed in a two car head-on collision this past Wednesday on U.S. Highway 31 near the Wald Church of Christ.

Captain Tracy D. Nelson, a State Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, disseminated the following information concerning the crash.

“A two-vehicle crash at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, resulted in two fatalities. A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2006 Dodge Charger was involved in a head-on crash in Butler County. The crash occurred on U.S. 31 at the 131.8 mile marker, three miles south of Greenville.

“A 5-year-old passenger of the Dodge Charger and the 16-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Malibu were pronounced dead at the scene. A 9-year-old passenger and the 16-year-old driver of the Dodge Charger were transported to Baptist Medical Center South, in Montgomery. Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.”

The Chevrolet Malibu was northbound.

