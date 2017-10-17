GACOC supper planned

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC) will host its annual “Fall Supper” event on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6:00 p.m. at the new Sherling Lake Lodge, located at 4397 Braggs Road.

According to GACOC Director Francine Wasden, this year’s supper will maintain the tradition of great food and good fun that people have come to expect in association with the annual event.

“The event was started many years ago when Ralph Stacy was President of the Chamber of Commerce,” said Wasden. “In the beginning, it was a Low Country Boil held at the fairgrounds. For the past few years it has been held at the Library Pavilion.

“Although the location and menu has changed several times, the Chamber of Commerce has continued this event in the fall each year as a networking opportunity for our members and potential members.”

Kings Table Catering of Montgomery, a GACOC member, will be catering the supper, which will include ribeye steaks with all the trimmings.

Greenville native Caleb Luckie will provide the evening’s entertainment.

“We will also have a corn hole toss competition and door prizes given throughout the evening,” said Wasden.

Cost of the ticket is $30 per person, which includes the price of the meal as well as beer and wine. The age requirement for attendance is 21.

Wasden added that the goal of the event is to provide ways for business and community leaders to come together and learn more about one another.

“This event brings our business community together!” said Wasden. “We consider everyone a potential member, so please come join us. Everyone is welcome.”

Tickets are available from a Chamber Board Member or at the GACOC office at the Historic Train Depot in downtown Greenville.

Deadline for ticket purchases is October 23.