Tigers roar to victory

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High Tigers roared to a solid victory over the Headland Rams this past Friday 40-8. The game never was in question for the Tigers as they dominated both sides of the ball in a convincing Homecoming game victory. Standouts for Greenville’s offense were running back Arick Boggan and receiver Malik Bunch. Defensively, defensive back Tyrone Ingram had an interception and Jeremiah Owens recovered a fumble. Before the game, Greenville held lead-out of the Homecoming maids and presentation of Homecoming Queen. Miss Hanna Nichols, pictured above with her father Stewart Nichols, was selected as Homecoming Queen. Pictured at right is Ms. Aneesha Johnson with a promising future cheerleader.Pictured directly below are students of W.O. Parmer enjoying the Homecoming parade. Pictured below right is Alissa Taylor showing off her skills of balance with her fellow cheerleaders giving solid support before the Tigers took the field. Pictured at far below is the Homecoming Court. From L-R are: Laila Boutwell (Sophomore Maid), Aniyah Scott (Junior Maid), Caitlyn Tilley (Senior Maid), Hannah Nichols (Homecoming Queen), Prekoria Lowery (Senior Maid) and Katelyn Stinson (Freshmen Maid).Greenville will face Booker T. Washington (BTW) this Friday night at home in a region game. BTW beat Headland 30-0. They also took Eufaula into overtime but lost 29-22 earlier in the season. Greenville Head Coach Josh McLendon does not expect an easy game and hopes to have a good week of practice before the game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.