Magnolia Cemetery expands

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Oct. 25, the City of Greenville will make funeral plots available for purchase to the public in Magnolia Cemetery.

With recent work completed to fix storm drain issues across Alabama Highway 10 and through Magnolia Cemetery, the city is able to offer new burial spaces for the first time in 25 years.

Jennifer Stringer, horticulturist for the city and also in charge of the maintenance for Magnolia and Pioneer cemeteries, said, “There are 292 double space plots that measure 8 feet by 10 feet and there are 74 cremation plots that measure 4 feet by 5 feet and there are four individual plots that are 4 feet by 10 feet.”

The cost to purchase a lot will be $2000 for doubles, $1000 for individual and $800 for the cremation lots. The cremation lots can have up to two interments. Stringer based the prices from different municipalities around the state, the cost of the project and maintenance costs.

Stringer said, “We wanted to cover the cost of the project and we will have money left over for maintenance because we do maintain and mow the plots. We also wanted to be fair which is why we called around.”

1992 was the last year plots were made available to the public, but the 2017 new plots will come with different landscaping polices.

Stringer said, “It will be stricter than in other areas. We will have stainless steel markers for the corners and they are not to be removed. There can be no mausoleums, no trees or shrubs and no long slabs. Headstones and footstones are allowed though.”

Anyone interested in purchasing a lot can contact city clerk Dee Blackmon at 334-382-2647.