McKenzie edges Red Level

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

McKenzie won their second nail biter of the season with a double overtime win against the Red Level Tigers this past Friday, 42-20.

The Tigers of McKenzie pounced on Red Level early and led 22-7 at the half. Undaunted, Red Level came out in the second half and fought to tie the score with 31 seconds left before the end of the fourth quarter.

After trading scores in overtime, the McKenzie defense stiffened and was able to keep Red Level from making a two-point conversion.

Though McKenzie’s offense has stuttered this season they started clicking against Red Level and head coach Tony Norris is very proud of his team.

Norris said, “The team faced a lot of adversity this week, but I was really proud of the effort and the heart they showed Friday night. We had several players that had to play some different roles than they have on past games but the team performed well under difficult circumstances.

“Daniel Gaston had a great game, along with several others. I felt like Marcus Clemons played their best games of the year on defense. Both had several tackles for losses.

“But, all in all, this was a great team win. These guys have been through a lot this year and when it would have been easy to give up they continued to stick it out and play hard.”

McKenzie will host the Brantley Bulldogs this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.