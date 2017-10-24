Old Time Farm Day set for Saturday

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

In 2005 when retired teacher Carey Thompson decided to create an Old Time Farm Day (OTFD) for students to learn about life in Alabama’s bygone days, he could never have envisioned that twelve years later it would still be going strong, for this Saturday the annual event will mark its thirteenth year in operation.

According to the OTFD website, the first event was held on June 18, 2005. At that time, it was held on the James W. McClure Farm on Halso Mill Road.

After three years, it became obvious that the venue would have to be expanded to meet the needs of its visitors, so OTFD moved to its permanent location at 2828 Sandcut Road just outside of Greenville.

Since the move, the OTFD program has seen a great deal of improvement to its venue, and event planners have added activities and games along the way.

“Since the very first Old Time Farm Day began,” states the OTFD website, “there have been many exciting, enjoyable, and educational activities added.

“Activities for the children have expanded and now include corn shucking contests, pedal tractor races, boot races, kiddies cake walks, face painting booths, a petting zoo, cotton picking contests, pumpkin picking, wagon rides, hay loft jumping, and much, much more.”

Truly there is something for everyone to observe at the annual event.

Visitors can see peanuts being picked, syrup being made, mules plowing fields and hay being bailed. Old tractors, vintage equipment, farm animals, homemade stuff, a cane mill, a grist mill and a working sawmill are all available for viewing as well.

According to Carolyn Thompson, wife of Carey who was the brainchild of the program, this year may include the opening of a long-awaited-for attraction.

“We are planning to have the museum open,” said Thompson.

The museum, which looks like a barn and has three sections to it, will offer visitors another way to learn even more about life in the past.

OTFD is set for this Saturday. It is open to the public at a cost of $3 for adults and $2 for students. The venue will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, including directions, visit the OTFD website at http://oldtimefarmdays.com.