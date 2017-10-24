Panthers clip Eagles’ wings

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

With a shutout win this past Friday night over the Pleasant Home Eagles, 42-0, the Georgiana Panthers are just one step away from an undefeated regular season.

Though the first quarter was scoreless the Panthers pressed harder in the second and scored 20 unanswered points to close out the first half.

With the start of the third quarter, Georgiana continued their relentless assault and scored 16 more unanswered points before closing out the fourth quarter with an additional six points.

Offensively, running back Kyle Powell led the charge for the Panthers with 130 rushing yards and a touchdown. Running back Lecedric Haynes was right on Powell’s tail with 103 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Christian Williams also accounted for a rushing touchdown while quarterback Jamichael Stallworth threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jamarcus Sims.

Chase Black led the staunch Panther defense with 11 tackles and a sack.

One more test lies ahead for Georgiana. They will travel to face the Houston County Lions this Friday. The Lions only loss has come from the hands of the Brantley Bulldogs.

Houston County, according to head coach Ezell Powell, reminds him of his own team. They are fast and physical indicated Powell.

With a win the Panthers will be 10-0.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.