Funeral services for the late Mr. Joe Smith will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at 12:00 noon from Indian Hill AME Zion Church, Minister Gloria Warren, Pastor. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery.

Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Mr. Joe L. Smith was born Oct. 7, 1927 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Garfield Smith.

He departed this life on Oct. 22, 2017.

Joe was preceded in death by one daughter, JoAnn Smith, grandson, Anthony Smith, three brothers, John, George and Frank Smith, sisters, Maybell Simpkins, Linnie Petterson and Daisy Lee, and brother-in-law Fred Chambers.

He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Edna Faye Smith Hood, Hope Hull; Josephine Smith-Johnson, son, Joe L. Legette-Smith, both of Midway, Ga.; four brothers, Celeve (Norma) Smith, Johnny Frost, both of Greenville, J.C. (Dahlene) Frost and Ray Frost, both of Birmingham; five sisters, Ethel Chambers, Mary Frost, Cleveland, Ohio, Mattie Powell, Callie Lewis and Brenda Frost all of Greenville; (18) grandchildren, (39) great grandchildren, and (38) great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.