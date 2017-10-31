On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the Nov. 4, 1978 Alabama vs Mississippi State game at Legion Field.

During pre-game warm ups MSU quarterback Dave Marler pulled his hamstring muscle and they decided to go to the shotgun.

It turned out a good move for them. Alabama jumped out to 21-0 lead. Tony Nathan scored one of the touchdowns on an 82-yard run. Mississippi State’s air attack helped them to make the score 21-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, MSU running back James Jones scored on a one yard run, to make the score 21-14. Despite Jones scoring on the ground, Alabama held State to -16 rushing. After State narrowed the score, Alabama scored on a Jeff Rutledge to Nathan 6-yard pass to make 28-14.

Backup running back Lou Ikner scored on a 25-yard run to make the final 35-14. Marler was 31-53 with four interceptions for 440 yards and a touchdown. State also lost three fumbles for a total of seven turnovers.

Alabama lost three fumbles and threw one interception for a total of four turnovers.

The Tide was ranked number three behind Oklahoma and Penn State. After the game, the managers got back to Tuscaloosa and I did not know this was going to happen but my parents dropped by the coliseum.

After we got through there, my parents and I went out to eat. We went Joe Namath’s restaurant, Jeff Rutledge and his wife Laura were there. Later on grad assistant Andy Gothard and girlfriend came in the restaurant.

It turned out to be a great day. Next week I will cover Nov. 11, 1978.