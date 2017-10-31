Penalties cost Tigers

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

This past Friday night, penalties ultimately cost the Greenville High Tigers their chance to dethrone reigning region leader Carroll of Ozark Eagles as the Tigers lost 14-8. Head coach Josh Mclendon indicated that the officiating was wild and that he felt the game had been taken from them. At the end of the first half the Carroll Eagles led the Tigers 6-0. The Tigers kept the game close however, despite their penalties, and scored their only touchdown on a block punt in the third quarter. They converted the two-point try and took the lead 8-6. After forcing the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs deep in Tiger territory, Greenville could not manage to get a first down and were forced to punt. Carroll blocked the ensuing punt for their second touchdown of the night and secured the win. Though McLendon was disappointed, he felt it was one of the best hard fought efforts the Tigers have given this season on both sides of the ball. Greenville will travel to McCalla to face the Class 6A McAdory Yellow Jackets this Thursday. McLendon expects it to be another tough challenge and will go to work this week preparing the team for upcoming game.