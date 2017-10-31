UDC to place markers

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Little Sorrel Chapter 2368 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) will hold a grave marking ceremony

on November 5 at 2 p.m. at Bullock Community Cemetery in Crenshaw County. According to Little Sorrel Chapter President Susan Schofield, headstones will be placed on several graves in that cemetery. “We are honoring eight Confederate soldiers with grave markers (headstones),” said Schofield. “We are placing them on their graves. With that comes a ceremony.” Schofield said the markers have been provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which issues all military headstones. “These were ordered several years ago and were never placed,” said Schofield, who added that she wants to make sure the headstones make it to the graves for which they were intended. Schofield said she became interested in UDC while tracing her genealogy. She found many former ancestors who had connections to the Confederacy. “I have several great-great grandfathers and great-great- great grandfathers that are Confederate soldiers,” said Schofield. “The name of my Confederate great-great-great grandfather in which I joined the UDC is William H. Gregory from Lapine.” Schofield said that not only does she serve the Little Sorrel Chapter, which is based in Georgiana, but she is also a member of the Great-Great- Great Granddaughters Club. She said Sunday’s event is one she hopes people will be interested in and will want to

attend. “It would be a privilege for anyone to come join us for the ceremony,” said Schofield. “We would love for family members of these Confederate soldiers to attend to honor them. We have no way to know who they are or how to contact them, so we are hoping the word will get to them.” The eight soldiers who will receive markers are Tillman G. Turman, James Welborn Ellis, James Jefferson Beck, Joshua Milton Beall, Henry Francis Jefferson Mills, Newsom Taunton, Henry Bloomfield Smith, and James Morrow. The Bullock Cemetery is located on Old Three Notch Road next to Friendship Baptist Church in Crenshaw County.