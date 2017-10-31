William Edward Duncan, age 77 of Honoraville passed away Oct. 28, 2017 at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 30 at Magnolia Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Reverend Allen Stephenson officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Duncan was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Fannie Mae Duncan.

Edward was a devoted husband to his wife, Gwendolyn (Wells) Duncan for 59 years. He was a loving father to his daughter, Rita Wiggins (Kip) of Andalusia and to his grandsons, Joshua K. Wiggins of Orange Beach and Jeremy D. Wiggins (Emily) of Fairhope.

Pallbearers include Joshua K. Wiggins, Jeremy D. Wiggins, David Walker, Kenny Morgan, Jeff Norris and Wade Wiggins.

