Bank employee charged with theft

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Mershell Campbell, 59 and a Greenville native, who was an employee of Community Neighbor Bank (CNB), was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with first-degree theft of property.

She was an employee of CNB for approximately four years.

According to Greenville Police Department Lieutenant Joe Disney, Campbell managed to steal over $46,000 in a 10-12 month period. The theft is still under investigation but Disney wants the public to know that the money didn’t come from customer accounts. He said, “Everybody’s account is safe.”

CNB employees discovered the thefts and traced it to Campbell and then they contacted the police.

From the ensuing investigation, it was found that Campbell had been stealing around $5000 per week.

Disney also indicated that there would probably not be additional charges; Campbell could face additional restitution amounts as the investigation continues.

The theft is a Class B felony and Campbell could face 2-20 years in prison.

Disney said that after they were contacted by CNB, they interviewed Campbell and she admitted to the theft. “We know why she did it and we know how she did it,” added Disney. The details of crime are being kept confidential at this time.

Disney indicated that Campbell said she was facing personal issues. The original amount she was taking started out small but it escalated through the continuing weeks and months.

After her arrest, Campbell was placed in the Butler County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bond. She was able to make bond later the same day and was released.