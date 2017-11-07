Mrs. Letha J. Skinner, 93, a resident of Greenville died Nov. 1, 2017 at the Georgiana Health & Rehabilitation. Funeral services were held Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Reverend Bob Paul and Reverend Randy Harvell officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park. The family received friends Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m.

Mrs. Skinner is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Skinner; parents, Robert and Annie Jane Harper Joyner; sister, Lonie Denise Spann, and brothers, Rufus Joyner, Ernest Joyner, Wilbur Sheffield, and R. B. Joyner.

Survivors include, son, Edward Skinner; daughters, Ann Skinner, June Brooks (Jimmy) all of Greenville; Cathy Heartsill (Darrell) of Ft. Deposit and Debbie McNeil (Kenny) of Greenville; brother, Jim Joyner (Hellen Blanch) of Madison; grandchildren, Pam NcNeil Manasco, Christy McNeil, Emily Heartsill Burch, Matthew Heartsill,, Jim Brooks, Andrew Brooks, Tabatha Brooks Bozeman, Megan Brooks; thirteen great-grandchildren; special friends, Martha Miller and Michelle Kelley; and a special thanks to the entire Georgia Health and Rehab staff.

Pallbearers include,Matthew Heartsill, Jim Brooks, Andrew Brooks, Michael Manasco, Mike Harper, Nathan Brooks, Ethan McGough, Justin Bozemen and Honorary pallbearers, Eli McGough and Mason Brooks.