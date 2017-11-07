Terry Paul Curow, age 72 passed away Nov. 2, 2017. Terry was born March 25, 1945.

Terry is survived by son, Terry Curow; daughter, Teri Curow; mother, Doris Loyacan; sisters, Paulette Champagne and Lydia Morgan. Terry is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Terry was held Nov. 3 from 2 to 2:20 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Nixon Road, Georgiana.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Curow family.