Tigers clip Yellow Jackets sting

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High Tigers traveled to McCalla this past Friday and came away with a win against the 6A McAdory Yellow Jackets 12-6.

A strong defensive effort by the Tigers was the key in their victory. Four interceptions throughout the game kept McAdory in check along with several sacks and tackles for a loss.

The game was scoreless through most of the first half until Tiger quarterback Javion Posey connected with wide receiver Jeremiah Owens on a 40-yard touchdown reception with just seconds remaining in the second quarter to give Greenville a 6-0 lead.

The third quarter was scoreless as both defenses stiffened but in the fourth Posey was able to connect with wide receiver Malik Bunch for the Tigers second touchdown.

The Yellow Jackets did manage to score late in the fourth quarter on a ‘hail mary’ but it was too late and too little.

With the win the Tigers are now 6-4 on the season.

Greenville will now travel to Opelika to face Beauregard for the second time this season in the first round of playoffs. Greenville won the first contest 34-31.

Since the loss to Greenville, Beauregard has won every game and finished their regular season 8-1.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.