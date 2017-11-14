2017 Alabama All-Star Football team announced

The Alabama All-Star Team that will face Mississippi in the 31th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game Dec. 16 at the University of Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg has been announced.

The annual all-star contest is an event of the AHSADCA and the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC). Steve Smith of Piedmont is serving as Alabama’s head coach. Photos, videos, statistics and other information on each of the all-stars can be found at www.ahsaa.now.

The all-star game, which has been played annually since 1988, was played in Mississippi for the first time in 2015 with Mississippi winning 28-21. Alabama rebounded to win 25-14 last year at Cramton Bowl and improved its edge in the series to 22-8. The game will be televised live over the Raycom Network of stations in Mississippi and Alabama. The contest will also be broadcast live over the AHSAA Radio Network.