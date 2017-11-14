2017 Alabama All-Star Football team announced

2017 Alabama All-Star Football team announced

 

The Alabama All-Star Team that will face Mississippi in the 31th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game Dec. 16 at the University of Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg has been announced.

The annual all-star contest is an event of the AHSADCA and the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC). Steve Smith of Piedmont is serving as Alabama’s head coach. Photos, videos, statistics and other information on each of the all-stars can be found at www.ahsaa.now.

The all-star game, which has been played annually since 1988, was played in Mississippi for the first time in 2015 with Mississippi winning 28-21. Alabama rebounded to win 25-14 last year at Cramton Bowl and improved its edge in the series to 22-8. The game will be televised live over the Raycom Network of stations in Mississippi and Alabama. The contest will also be broadcast live over the AHSAA Radio Network.

 

 

# First Name Last Name School Ht. Wt. Pos. Coach
1 Anquaevious Pollard Lanett 6’7 195 WR Clifford Story, Jr.
2 CarDamien Daniels Homewood 6’3 180 DB Ben Berguson
3 Ladamian Webb Beauregard 5’8 190 RB Rob Carter
4 James Foster Sidney Lanier 6’3 210 QB Marvin Cunningham
5 Justyn Ross Central – Phenix City 6’4 201 WR Jamey DuBose
6 Carlos Davis Muscle Shoals 5’11 205 RB Scott Basden
7 Michael Parker Westminster Christian Aca 6’6 235 TE Louis LeBlanc
8 Demontrez Brown Bob Jones 6’2 203 WR Kevin Rose
9 Seth Williams Paul W. Bryant 6’3 212 WR Eldrick Hill
10 Cardavion Myers Piedmont 6’0 165 DB Steve Smith
12 Jack West Saraland 6’4 210 QB Jeff Kelly
14 Nathaniel Watson Maplesville 6’3 220 ATH Brent Hubbert
20 Asa Martin Austin 6’0 193 RB Jeremy Perkins
22 Kevontae Ruggs R. E. Lee 6’4 205 DB Tyrone Rogers
24 Evan McPherson Fort Payne 6’0 175 P/K Paul Ellis
26 Jalyn Armour-Davis St. Paul’s Episcopal 6’1 175 DB Steve Mask
27 Starling Thomas Ramsay 5’11 170 DB Rueben Nelson
29 Jakorey Hawkins R. E. Lee 6’0 190 DB Tyrone Rogers
32 Kade Koler Bob Jones 6’2 230 LB Kevin Rose
40 Josh Marsh Decatur 6’3 215 LB Jere Adcock
42 Jacquez Jones Hillcrest – Tuscaloosa 6’1 215 LB Sam Adams
44 La’Dedric Jackson Sidney Lanier 6’2 210 LB Marvin Cunningham
45 Jalen Rayam Thompson 6’2 220 LB Mark Freeman
48 Clayton Stearns Mountain Brook 6’0 230 RB Chris Yeager
56 Cameron Hill R. E. Lee 6’1 285 OL Tyrone Rogers
62 Mike Maye Hoover 6’3 278 OL Josh Niblett
64 KaDarian Hill Eufaula 6’2 285 DL Bryan Moore
66 Marese McBride Daphne 6’2 260 DL Kenny King
68 Allen Love Huffman 6’3 280 DL Alex Wilson
71 Marcus “Tank” Jenkins Park Crossing 6’3 331 OL Smitty Grider
73 Jake Andrews Stanhope Elmore 6’3 310 OL Brian Bradford
75 Marquice Robinson Austin 6’4 315 OL Jeremy Perkins
76 Grant Betts Spanish Fort 6’3 270 OL Ben Blackmon
77 Jahlil Ryles Central – Phenix City 6’3 290 OL Jamey DuBose
79 Kameron Stutts Brooks 6’5 325 OL Brad Black

 

