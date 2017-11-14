BETTY W. MESSER

Messer, Betty W., 82, a resident of Greenville died Nov. 6, 2017. The graveside service was held Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park. Reverend Lane Simmons officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Visitation was held Nov. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Messer was preceded in death by her husband, Ewell Messer and brother, Grady Wishon.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Mount (Thomas) of Greenville; grandchildren, Stephanie Mason (Timothy) of Highland Home and Raven Moody of Greenville; two great-grandchildren, Shayne Countryman and Raiden Mason both of Highland Home; brothers, John Wishon of Sparta, N.C. and Charles Wishon of Mocksville, N.C.; sister, Lucille Latham of Mocksville, N.C. and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

