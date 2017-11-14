ELISABETH DAMEK BRUNER

Bruner, Elisabeth Damek, 85, a longtime resident of Fort Deposit died in Birmingham on Nov. 7, 2017.

The funeral service was held Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at Fort Deposit United Methodist Church. Reverend Dennis Carlson and Reverend Keith Best officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Myrtlewood Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Bruner was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Glenn Bruner; parents, Frans and Sabella Damek and sister, Nell Damek Crutzen.

She is survived by her daughter, Helen Brooks (David) of Birmingham; granddaughter, Dr. Lauren Elizabeth Eads of Little Rock, Ark.; step-grandchildren, Alan Brooks (Carin) of Odenville and Savannah Brooks Warriner (Jonathan) of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters, Teres Damek Crutzen of Vaals, Netherlands and Margaret Damek Christopher of Rosedale, Calif. and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Deposit United Methodist Church or to the charity of one’s own choice.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.