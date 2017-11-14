Tigers stung to end season

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The 2017 football season is over for the Greenville High Tigers after losing to Beauregard Hornets 23-20 on a last second 35-yard field goal this past Friday night.

The loss was hard for the Tigers as they had a 14-0 lead early but could not hold onto it despite forcing several late game turnovers. The Hornets were expected to win but they did not expect the Tiger’s tenacity and had to fight for their life until the very end of the game.

With less than two minutes remaining, Beauregard drove down the field and kicked the field goal in the waning seconds that finally ended Greenville’s hopes of continuing their season with a second round playoff game.

Though there were many exciting moments in the nail-biter game, Tiger Bishop Riley provided the team with one of the most memorable on an 85-yard touchdown scramble.

Greenville High head coach Josh McLendon said he was proud of his team for what they accomplished this year, especially his seniors. He added that they are good young men with good character and they did everything that was asked of them.

The Tigers close out the year with a record of 6-5 after their first round loss in the playoffs.

Beauregard improved its record to 9-1 and will face Calera in the second ground of playoff games.