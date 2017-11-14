Mr. William Delwin Huggins, age 90 of Flomaton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Huggins was a native of McKenzie and had been a resident of the Flomaton community since 1965, originally coming from Greenville.

He attended Troy University on a football scholarship for a year. Mr. Huggins was a veteran of the United States Navy where he achieved the Victory Medal and Asiatic Pacific Award as a Motor Machinist’s Mate Third Class.

He was retired from CSX Railroad after working 30 years as a signal maintainer. Mr. Huggins was a member of Flomaton United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Huggins.

He is survived by sons, William Anthony ‘Tony’ Huggins of Montevallo and Edward Lance Huggins; daughter, Kimberly Huggins of Flomaton; brother, Carl Huggins of Mobile; grandchildren, Nicki Hill, Amanda Broadhead, Scott Huggins; great-grandchildren, Chasity Broadhead, Kinsley Broadhead, Aceson Broadhead and Ava Jo Hill.

Visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 10 at Flomaton Funeral Home Chapel from 11 a.m. until a 12 p.m.

Interment followed in Sunrise Cemetery in Greenville.

Pallbearers were Justin Hill, Rae Broadhead, Scott Gafford, John Huggins, Darryl Fore.

Flomaton Funeral Home Directing.