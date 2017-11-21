1995 Hall of Fame notables

On April 28, 2018, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame will induct its 50th Class. In celebration of this milestone, we have been providing you some information on Inductees, beginning with the Inaugural Class of 1969, and it will culminate with the Class of 2018. The class of 1995 follows.

Cleve Abbot

Cleve Abbott was born December 18, 1892 in Yankton, S.D. and is holder of one of the world’s greatest coaching records. He won 61 championships in football, basketball, tennis and women’s track at Tuskegee University. He won five National championships in football: 1926, 1929, 1939, 1931 and 1934. He won 12 and tied one Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships from 1923 through 1944 (11 straight). His team went 46 games without a defeat and had a football record of 191-89-5. He recorded 23 SIAC championships in tennis. In basketball, he recorded one championship. For track, he recorded 15 Women’s Senior Outdoor AAU championships; six Women’s Junior Outdoor AAU championships and four Women’s Senior Indoor AAU championships. He is one of the founders of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). He is deceased.

Da vey Allison

Davey Allison was born in Hollywood, Fla. on Feb. 25, 1961 and raised in Hueytown, Ala. He ran his first race four months after his high school graduation and won his first race two weeks after his first start. He won about 45 short track races between 1979 and 1984, all the time learning and moving up the racing ladder. His first win on a super- speedway came at Talladega in 1983 in an ARCA 500K event.In 1984 he won ARCA’s Rookie of the Year. He went on to win 19 Winston cup races and posted 66 top-five finishes and 93 top-ten finishes. He won $6.7 million in his career and is Talladega’s all time winner with eight victories. Davey died in a helicopter crash on July 13, 1993.

Bob Baum how er

Bob Baumhower was born August 4, 1955 in Portsmouth, Va. He was a two-time All-SEC tackle for the University of Alabama and twice named to All-American teams. He was a member of the All-Decade team of the seventies and played in the Senior Bowl before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins. In 1977 he made the All- Rookie team and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and remains the only Dolphin defensive tackle ever to make the Pro Bowl. He played in five, 1979, 1982-84. In 1981, ‘82, ‘83 he was named to several All-AFC teams and All-NFL teams. Baumhower is owner of a chain of successful restaurants. Terry Moore Terry Moore was born in Vernon, Ala. in 1912. He was Captain of the great St. Louis Cardinal teams of the late 1930’s and early 1940’s. He had a lifetime batting average of .280 while missing three of what should have been his most productive years because of military service. He was recognized by such players as Stan Musial and Enos Slaughter as the “club’s inspiration.” He was the glue that held the Cardinals together during their world championship seasons of 1942 and 1946. He once tied a Major League record by getting six hits in six times at bat. He played in two World Series and was chosen for four All-Star games. After playing, he coached three years for the Cardinals. He passed away on March 29, 1995.

Gene Sta llings

Gene Stallings was born March 2, 1935 in Paris, Texas. He played football for Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant at Texas A&M University. One year after graduation he followed Coach Bryant to the University of Alabama to become an assistant football coach. While at Alabama (1958-64), the Tide went 60-11-5 and won two SEC Championships and two National Championships. He coached the secondary for six years before being appointed as assistant head coach in charge of defense. After coaching jobs at Texas A&M, the Dallas Cowboys and the St. Louis Cardinals, he returned to Alabama on June 11, 1990 as the head football coach. In 1992 he won an SEC Championship and a National Championship. He finished his career at the Capstone in 1996 with a record of 70-16-1.