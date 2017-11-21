AHSAA and AISA football playoff reports

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

While no teams from Butler County will advance to the third round of football playoffs, four teams from surrounding counties will advance to the third round of Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs this coming Friday night.

They are Luverne (2A), Goshen (2A), Hillcrest-Evergreen (3A) and Andalusia (4A). Below you will find the quarterfinal pairings for Friday, Nov. 24 and the scores from the second round of playoff games from Friday Nov. 17.

In Alabama Independent School Association action, Monroe Academy took down Bessemer Academy 34-14 in the AISA football playoff championship on Friday, Nov. 17 to claim their ninth AISA AAA title.

Quarterfinal Pairings

(Friday, Nov. 24)

CLASS 1A

Wadley (11-0) at Marengo (9-3)

Maplesville (11-0) at Sweet Water (10-1)

Addison (10-2) at South Lamar (9-3)

Pickens County (10-2) at Cherokee (9-3)

CLASS 2A

Luverne (10-2) at Leroy (10-2)

Goshen (11-1) at St. Luke’s Episcopal (10-1)

Fyffe (12-0) at Sulligent (11-1)

Lanett (12-0) at Lamar County (8-4)

CLASS 3A

Mobile Christian (9-3) at Clarke County (10-2)

American Christian (9-3) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-1)

Sylvania (11-1)at Randolph County (11-1)

Piedmont (11-1) at Colbert Heights (11-1)

CLASS 4A

Bibb County (11-1) at UMS-Wright (10-2)

Andalusia (11-1) Alabama Christian (10-2)

Fayette County (10-2) at Hokes Bluff (10-2)

Cherokee County (6-6) at Saks (12-0)

CLASS 5A

Beauregard (10-1) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (11-1)

Demopolis (10-2) at Vigor (9-3)

St. Clair County (9-3) at Wenonah (10-1)

Etowah (11-1) at Briarwood Christian (12-0)

CLASS 6A

Opelika (9-3) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-3)

Spanish Fort (11-1) at Wetumpka (11-1)

Pinson Valley (12-0) at Austin (12-0)

Oxford (12-0) at Clay-Chalkville (10-2)

CLASS 7A

McGill-Toolen Catholic (12-0) at Central-Phenix City (11-0)

Hoover (9-3) at Thompson (12-0)

AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs

Second-Round Results

CLASS 1A

Wadley (11-0) 55, Isabella (10-2) 19

Marengo (9-3) 18, Georgiana (11-0) 0

Maplesville (11-0) 36, Talladega County Central (7-4) 0

Sweet Water (10-1) 41, Brantley (8-4) 13

Addison (10-2) 41, Hackleburg (10-2) 16

South Lamar (9-3) 21, Cedar Bluff (8-4) 14

Cherokee (9-3) 35, Lynn (11-1) 14

Pickens County (10-2) 51, Spring Garden (8-4) 9

CLASS 2A

Luverne (10-2) 34, Aliceville (6-5) 30

Leroy (10-2) 35, Ariton (10-2) 21

Goshen (11-1) 42, Thorsby (8-3) 21

St. Luke’s Episcopal (10-1) 69, Abbeville (9-3) 34

Sulligent (11-1) 35, Reeltown (7-5) 25

Fyffe (12-0) 56, LaFayette (9-3) 6

Lamar County (8-4) 17, Ranburne (5-7) 7

Lanett (12-0) 41, Sand Rock (9-3) 16

CLASS 3A

Mobile Christian (9-3) 24, Gordo (10-2) 0

Clarke County (10-2) 41, Wicksburg (10-2) 14

American Christian (9-3) 35, Montgomery Academy (9-3) 21

Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-1) 42, Oakman (8-4) 14

Sylvania (11-1) 48, West Morgan (10-2) 21

Randolph County (11-1) 35, Fultondale (11-1) 28

Colbert Heights (11-1) 36, Weaver (7-5) 35

Piedmont (11-1) 28, J.B. Pennington (9-3) 13

CLASS 4A

Bibb County (11-1) 41, Tallassee (10-2) 16

UMS-Wright (10-2) 28, Montgomery Catholic (10-2) 14

Alabama Christian (10-2) 38, W.S. Neal (6-6) 7

Andalusia (11-1) 30, Saint James (8-4) 0

Hokes Bluff (10-2) 12, Rogers (11-1) 0

Fayette County (10-2) 32, Jacksonville (8-4) 16

Cherokee County (6-6) 28, Wilson (10-2) 24

Saks (12-0) 31, Dora (9-3) 24

CLASS 5A

Beauregard (10-1) 30, Calera (7-5) 17

St. Paul’s Episcopal (11-1) 37, Carroll (11-1) 13

Demopolis (10-2) 17, Central-Clay County (8-4) 6

Vigor (9-3) 19, Eufaula (9-3) 13

St. Clair County (9-3) 48, Mae Jemison (10-2) 21

Wenonah (10-1) 21, Mortimer Jordan (9-3) 14

Etowah (11-1) 42, Brooks (8-3) 21

Briarwood Christian (12-0) 35, Lee-Huntsville (8-4) 14

CLASS 6A

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-3) 34, Saraland (8-4) 27

Opelika (9-3) 27, Park Crossing (10-2) 21

Wetumpka (11-1) 27, Carver-Montgomery (5-7) 7

Spanish Fort (11-1) 48, Sidney Lanier (10-2) 26

Austin (12-0) 42, Shades Valley (8-4) 35

Pinson Valley (12-0) 41, Ramsay (6-6) 13

Oxford (12-0) 34, Muscle Shoals (9-3) 7

Clay-Chalkville (10-2) 30, Homewood (10-2) 0

CLASS 7A

McGill-Toolen Catholic (12-0) 31, Auburn (10-2) 13

Central-Phenix City (11-0) 42, Lee-Montgomery (7-4) 14

Thompson (12-0) 34, Mountain Brook (8-4) 10

Hoover (9-3) 56, Hewitt-Trussville (11-1) 21