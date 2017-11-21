Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Annie L. Knight were held Nov. 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. from St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville. Reverend Dennis McCants was the officiating minister.

Burial followed in Mt. Olive Baptist Churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mrs. Annie L. Knight was born on Jan. 25, 1934 to the late Myrtle Cross Hudson and Will Hudson. She entered Heaven’s gates on Nov. 5, 2017.

She was a devoted mother and very active in the community. She was a dedicated member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church for many years. She was a devoted Sunday school teacher, member of the Senior Choir, and a leader with Red Circle.

She joined the Aberilla Chapter #170 OES on Jan. 1, 1964. She was also an educator and taught in the Butler County School System for over (35) years.

She was a community volunteer who worked with the Summer Lunch Program for needy kids. She also participated in voter registration. She was truly a character builder and a mentor to many.

She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories two devoted and loving daughters, Valera V. Brown, Fountain, Colo. and Pretena G. Knight , Houston, Texas; god daughter, Melody I. Jacobs, Pensacola, Fla.; sister, Ida H. Rodgeus, Sacremnto, Calif. ; two step sisters, Emma Williams, Greenville and Catherine Banks, Cleveland, Ohio; stepbrother, Raymond Moorer and a host of other relatives and friends.