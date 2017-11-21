Jeff Brogden, 48, a resident of Georgiana passed away Nov. 13, 2017. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 from the Brushey Creek Baptist Church.

Reverend Randy Harvill officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: daughter, Alex Brogden, Arab; mother, Judy Shell Brogden, Georgiana; brother, Ken (Melissa) Brogden, Georgiana. Jeff is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and a number of cousins.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.

