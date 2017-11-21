Joe Vines Bloodworth, 82, a longtime resident of Greenville died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

The funeral service was held on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1-2 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Bloodworth was preceded in death by his parents, Carey and Corrina Bloodworth; sisters, Hilda “Toni” Whittington and Mary Bloodworth and brother, Vernon “Buddy” Bloodworth.

He is survived by his wife of many years, Cynthia Lynn Bloodworth of Greenville; son, Carey Joe Bloodworth (Susan) of Mobile; grandchildren, Joshua Bloodworth (Emily) of Mobile and David Bloodworth of Pensacola, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Bloodworth of Mobile, Zander Bloodworth of Pensacola, Fla. and Jackson Bloodworth of Mobile; brother, Robert D. Bloodworth of Greenville and many other family members and friends.

