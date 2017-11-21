John Jimmy George, age 65, of Greenville passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

John was born August 8, 1952 in Rusk, Texas and grew up in Maybelle, Texas. John spent the last 30 years of his life in Greenville.

John is survived by: wife, Pamela George, Greenville; honorary children, Kimmy and Claude Plant, Greenville; brother, Aaron G. George, Texas; nieces, Donna (Brandon) and Allen and Shonna (Justin) Dungan; great nephews and niece, Asher Allen, Addison Dungan and Ansley Dungan; brother in laws, Derrell Blackburn and Colt Blackburn and sister in law, Vicki Blackburn.

John was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ann George.

A gathering of family and friends for John was held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1-2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Chapel, 218 Highway 106, Georgiana with a celebration of life service held immediately after from 2-2:30 p.m.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 2:45-2:55 p.m. at Union Cemetery, Avant Road, Georgiana.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the George family.