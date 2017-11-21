Lois Shell passed peacefully of natural causes on Nov. 7, 2017 at Crown Nursing Home of Greenville.

A private grave side service will be held at a later date. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed arrangements.

Mrs. Shell was the daughter of the late William Cleveland Pitts and Katie Pitts of Pigeon Creek, Ala.

She preceded in death by her brother, O.T. Pitts; husbands, Shirley “Shack” Roberson, Mack Atchison and Wilton Shell all of Greenville.

She is survived by: sons; William Lynn (Linda) of Maysville, Ga. and David Eddie Roberson of Smyrna, Ga.; step-son, Shirley Roberson (Emma Jean) of Greenville; three grandchildren, Kellie (Tim) of Loganville, Ga., Todd (Amanda) of Sugar Hill, Ga. and Ryan (Moronke) Smryna, Ga.; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew, Sue Arnold of Greenville, June Prior of Montgomery and Robin “Rob” Roberson of Montgomery.

She graduated from Greenville High School. Two of her favorite thinks to do was fish and cook. Her signature dishes were her potato salad and fried apple pies.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Crown Health Care of Greenville. They showed compassion and patience over the years she lived there.

