STEVEN DOUGLASS SEXTON

Steven Douglas Sexton, 52, a resident of Prattville, died on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Danny Dean officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed in the Lodge Cemetery in Honoraville. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home on Monday prior to services.

Mr. Sexton is survived by his wife, Amie Sexton; twenty-three month old daughter, Amelia Sexton; parents, Douglas and Dell Sexton; sisters, Tammy Taylor (Les), Rita Hoke, Denise Turberville (Bryant); mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Perry Snider; eleven nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.

Pallbearers were Perry Snider, Jr., Joshua Taylor, Johnny Hoke, Andrew Turberville, Adam Taylor and Jonah Hoke.

Mr. Sexton proudly served in the United States Army for twenty-two years and served two tours in Iraq.

