BRITTANY MYRLENA HARRIS By Editor | November 28, 2017 | 0 Brittany Myrlena Harris, 22, of Greenville died on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.