Funeral services for the late Mrs. Catherine P. Cook were held Nov. 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Greenwood COGIC.

Elder LoEarl Flowers, Pastor and Bishop Alvin Howard officiated.

Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mrs. Catherine P. Cook entered this world August 1, 1949 in Greenville to the late Mrs. Annie M. Porterfield and the late Mr. Zollie Howard. Catherine was introduced to the love of God early in life, first in a Baptist Church and later on in the Kingdom Hall.

Along her journey on this earth, she met and married Nathaniel Cook Jr. From this union three children were produced Marie, Krystal and Pamela Cook.

Catherine departed this life on Nov. 9 at her home.

Catherine was preceded in death by her: daughter, Krystal (Kris); grandson, Tyler (T.C.); brothers, Henry Porterfield, Melvin and William Howard; four sisters-in-law, Willie Nell Jones, Gloria McKee, Dorothy Ann and Dorothy Jean Cook.

Catherine leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Marie (Richard) Cook-Dean and Pamela (Riley) Cook; grandchildren, Tristen D. Cook, Gabriel S. Jackson and Michela R. Jackson, all of Greenville; sisters, Rosemary Squazo, Zollie Freeman, Cleveland, Ohio and Mary Crenshaw; brother, Robert Howard, of Greenville; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, one who was devoted for over fifty years, Annie McKee.