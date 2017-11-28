Christmas is close

With Black Friday and the mad shopping frenzy over, communities all over the nation are turning their attention to decorating for Christmas.
The City of Greenville has been busy sprucing the streets, Confederate Park and City Hall since before Thanksgiving in planning for the
Christmas Holidays. The wreath for the Butler County Courthouse was planned to be hung on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and the Christmas tree in
Confederate Park erected later that day. On Dec. 7, Greenville will host its annual Christmas Parade. Another large crowd is expected to watch
the many floats, school bands, cheerleaders and Santa Claus parade through historic downtown Greenville. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)