Funeral services for the late Mr. David Albrittion “Pig” were held on Nov. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Old Elam Baptist Church. Pastor R.A. Morris officiated.

Burial followed in St. Francis Baptist Churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services of Greenville directed.

Mr. David Albritton was born on August 31, 1984 to the late Brenda Albritton and David Williams in Greenville.

David departed this life on October 31 at Weusthoff Medical Center Hospital in Rockledge, Fla.

David was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nettie Ruth Bozeman, grandfather Tank and uncle Willie B.

David leaves to cherish his memories: father, David (Betty) Williams; daughter, Janila Williams; sister Lashell (Steven) Perkins; brother, Ladale Albritton; grand- father, Johnny Joe Williams; uncles, Johnny (Minnie Mae) Williams and James Bozeman; aunts, Jackquelyn Womack, Janell (Alphonzo) Goldsmith and Mary Albritton; niece, Akeelan Perkins; nephew, Mashiah Perkins; three great aunts and uncles, cousins: Tysons and Taylor, Campbell, Buskeys and Griffins and a host of other relatives and friends.