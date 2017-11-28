Marjorie Herring Myrick, 91, a resident of Greenville died at L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital on Friday, Nov. 24.

A graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Felton Stewart officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held Monday, Nov. 27 from 2-2:45 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Myrick was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Lora Herring; husband: Ralph Myrick and her infant son.

She is survived by her children: Maxwell Myrick (Diane) of Bon Secour, Janice Williams (Tony) of Pace, Fla., and Charles Myrick (Linda) of Greenville; grandchildren: Adriene Myrick of Bon Secour and Chad Myrick of Spanish Fort; several great grandchildren; sisters: Melba Parker of Greenville and Mildred Crews of Montgomery; brother: Bobby Herring (Evelyn) of Montgomery and many nieces and nephews.

The family is accepting flowers or memorial donations may be made to one’s favorite charity.

