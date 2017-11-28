Miss Camellia visits local schools, has fun with students

On Nov. 3, Miss Camellia, Mikaylah Dugans visited four Greenville Schools: W.O. Parmer; Greenville Elementary School, where she rocked out for the picture above; Greenville Middle School and Greenville High School. Dugans delivered a powerful message about bullying, which is her platform, telling the students, “Don’t be a bully and don’t be a bystander, say something or tell someone before the abuse takes a toll on the victim.” Dugans was crowned Miss Camellia in September and she will compete in the Miss Alabama Pageant in June of 2018. (Jeanne K. Callen | The Standard)